Dalits say human faeces found in new tank, probe on in Tamil Nadu

DINDIGUL: After representatives of SC families living in Nallamannar kottai, Vedasandur taluk, lodged a complaint with the district administration during the weekly grievance meeting on Monday alleging that human faeces was found in a newly constructed overhead water tank in the village, officials held an inspection and ordered thorough cleaning of the structure.

Sources said the tank was constructed three months ago to supply water to SC settlement and is yet to brought to use as some works are pending.

Speaking to TNIE, Moovendhar Pulipadai (Dindigul) secretary V Kasirajan said, “There are more than 400 families belonging to SC community in Thottanampatti village which falls under Nallamannar Kottai Panchayat.

On Saturday, a villager climbed the stairs to check out the newly constructed water tank and was shocked to find human faeces inside. Since, the tank was empty as it has not been brought to use, there was no contamination . But why would one throw human faeces inside an empty tank?”