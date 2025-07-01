Five killed, four injured in cracker unit explosion in Virudhunagar

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Five people, including two women, were killed and four others sustained injuries in an explosion at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Chinnakamanpatti near Sattur on Tuesday morning.

According to sources, the deceased have been identified as Lakshmi, Punniyamoorthy, Ramamoorthy, Chellapandi, and Vairamani. The injured were identified as Lingusamy, Karupasamy, Manikandan, Murugalakshmi, and Alaguraj. The workers were engaged in manufacturing crackers when the explosion occurred.