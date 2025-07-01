Five killed, four injured in cracker unit explosion in Virudhunagar

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Five people, including two women, were killed and four others sustained injuries in an explosion at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Chinnakamanpatti near Sattur on Tuesday morning.
According to sources, the deceased have been identified as Lakshmi, Punniyamoorthy, Ramamoorthy, Chellapandi, and Vairamani. The injured were identified as Lingusamy, Karupasamy, Manikandan, Murugalakshmi, and Alaguraj. The workers were engaged in manufacturing crackers when the explosion occurred.
Upon receiving information, Fire and Rescue Service personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire. Sattur Town police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.
The bodies of the deceased were sent to the Government Hospital in Sivakasi for post mortem. The injured are being treated in Sivakasi and Madurai. Preliminary investigations revealed that the unit is PESO-licensed.