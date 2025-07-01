Krishnagiri to conduct pre-counseling for engineering aspirants

KRISHNAGIRI: The Krishnagiri district administration is set to conduct a pre-counseling session for students aspiring for engineering courses. This initiative aims to provide guidance from various experts to help students select appropriate courses and colleges.

Sources from the School Education Department told TNIE that Krishnagiri Collector C Dinesh Kumar has planned this pre-counseling session for approximately 500 students, ahead of the first round of engineering counseling scheduled for July 14.

Out of the 2,800 students who applied for engineering counseling in the district, 112 are expected to participate in the first round, and 900 in the second round. Additionally, students from the district have also applied for paramedical and arts courses.

Dinesh Kumar highlighted the need for such guidance and said, "Many students are unaware of how to choose courses and colleges during counseling. Consequently, they often select colleges with the help of brokers, or opt for institutions lacking proper infrastructure and employment opportunities. If students were properly guided, they could have selected the right course."

He further said, "Educational experts from various places will be brought in to guide students in choosing colleges and courses, providing information about the courses and their future prospects. Similarly, engineering aspirants will be given detailed explanations about the scope of the courses they are considering."

The collector said, "This initiative will largely benefit students from rural and hilly areas of Krishnagiri district, and the right selection of college will support their families in the future. Also, during the program, financial assistance for college joining will be discussed."