Three more held in Hindu Munnani functionary’s murder case in TN's Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: The Tiruppur police arrested three more people on Monday in connection with the murder of a local Hindu Munnani functionary.

The suspects were identified as Narasimha Praveen (32), Ashwin Prathap (30) of Poyampalayam, and Ramalingam (35), a former home guard from Anna Nagar near SAP.

Police said V Balamurugan (30) of Kamaraj Street in Kumarananthapuram was engaged in the knitwear business and money lending. He was also a member of the North Union Executive Committee of Hindu Munnani. On Wednesday, Balamurugan was hacked to death.

Tiruppur North police registered a case and conducted an investigation, which revealed that Suman, vice president of Indiya Jananayaka Katchi (Tiruppur North), and his friends Tamilarasan of Kumarananthapuram, Narasimha Praveen, Ashwin Prathap, and Ramalingam were also involved in the murder.

Following this, police arrested Suman and Tamilarasan on Wednesday and were in search of others. “Suman and Balamurugan recently had a quarrel over money. Due to this, there was animosity between the two, and Balamurugan allegedly planned to kill Suman. Learning about this, Suman roped in Narasimha Praveen and Ashwin Prathap to execute the murder. The duo used Tamilarasan’s bike. Ramalingam helped them both remain hidden,” a police officer said.