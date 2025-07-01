TN fire cracker unit explosion: Six killed, three of five injured critical

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Six people were killed, five others were injured, and two have gone missing in an explosion at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Chinnakamanpatti near Sattur on Tuesday morning. Among the five injured, three sustained 100 % burns.

According to sources, the deceased have been identified as Lakshmi, Punniyamoorthy, Ramamoorthy, Chellapandi, and Vairamani.

The injured were identified as Lingusamy, Karupasamy, Manikandan, Murugalakshmi, and Alaguraj. The workers were engaged in manufacturing crackers when the explosion occurred.