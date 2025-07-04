CM Stalin lays stone for Tamil Arivu Valagam at Taramani

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday laid the foundation stone for ‘Tamil Knowledge Campus’ (Tamil Arivu Valagam) at Taramani. The facility will function as a cultural hub for Tamil heritage and scholarship.

The initiative is spearheaded by Roja Muthiah Research Library (RMRL), with the state government allotting 30,000 sq ft of land in Taramani. Stalin inaugurated the project via video conference from the secretariat.

A press release said the upcoming campus aims to expand the work of the RMRL, which has been preserving over 5 lakh Tamil documents since its inception in 1994. The library has also collaborated with various government departments to document and reconstruct Tamil cultural history.

The Tamil Knowledge Campus will be developed in two phases at a total cost of Rs 40 crore. Key aspects of the project include Roja Muthiah Library, an Indus Valley Research Centre, and another research institute for general studies. The state government, along with various organisations and philanthropists, will fund the construction.