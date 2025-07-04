Despite GO, 300 panchayat secretaries retain posts for a decade in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: Despite a government directive mandating the transfer of panchayat secretaries every three years, over 300 secretaries in Thoothukudi district have remained in the same village panchayats for more than a decade. Sources say a transfer order issued by Collector K Elambahavath in April remains unimplemented.

Thoothukudi has 403 village panchayats spread across 12 blocks. While the G.O 113 dated September 13, 2023, delegated powers to Block Development Officers (BDOs) to transfer secretaries within unions, and higher authorities for inter-union and inter-district transfers, the subsequent instructions to conduct counselling in April this year have not been acted upon.

Social activist S M Gandhimathinathan alleged that the long-standing presence of secretaries in the same villages has led to increased corruption, especially after elected panchayat bodies were dissolved in January. “With rural bodies now under special officers, panchayat secretaries are misusing power and colluding with local politicians to encroach Porambokku lands,” he claimed.

Another activist pointed out that bribery complaints from the public have increased, citing that transfers once every three years are essential for transparent governance.

In a letter dated April 22, Collector Elambahavath directed BDOs to conduct counselling for secretaries who have overstayed or requested transfers due to health or seniority. The note stated that transfers would enhance administrative efficiency. However, no such counselling has been held so far.

A senior officer from the Tamil Nadu Government Employees Association admitted that regular transfers have never been implemented. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Rural Development Officers Association district secretary Anto told TNIE that transfers of a government employee for every three years is a general norm, however, keeping secretaries in the same village does offer some benefits.

Elambahavath stated that panchayat secretaries are being transferred on a need basis, in response to complaints or administrative requirements. However, a comprehensive counselling process has not yet been planned and will require further instructions from the Rural Development Department, he added.