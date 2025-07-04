Kin seek fair probe into Irular tribal workers's death in Villupuram

VILLUPURAM: The family of a 28-year-old Irular tribal worker, who allegedly died of electrocution at a private automobile workshop in Villupuram, accepted the body on Wednesday but refused to perform the final rites, demanding a re-autopsy with video documentation and a fair police probe into the incident.

The deceased, K Kanniappan, was allegedly electrocuted while using a water gun to clean a motorcycle at the facility on Tuesday night. Employed in the water service section of a private workshop affiliated to TVS Motor Company, Kanniappan had rejoined work last month following a five-month break.

According to the bereaved family, the firm attempted to downplay the incident by offering Rs 10,000 as compensation, without taking responsibility for the death or extending support as mandated under labour laws. This enraged the family, who also alleged that the police were initially reluctant to act against the firm.

Speaking to TNIE, K Indhu (22), the wife of the deceased, said, “After we were informed of his death, the body was sent to Mundiyambakkam Government Medical College Hospital. However, instead of a team of doctors, only one doctor conducted the autopsy. We have also submitted a complaint to the police, but no FIR was filed initially.”