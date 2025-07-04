TN: Thrashed by schoolmates for talking to girls, boy dies

COIMBATORE: A 17-year-old Class 12 student in Erode was allegedly assaulted and beaten to death by two other students of the same school in a purported clash over talking to girls.

The Erode Town police on Thursday arrested two students studying at a government higher secondary school in the district on the charge of murder and other sections. They were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and subsequently sent to an observation home in Coimbatore district.

According to the Erode North Police, Adhithya, the deceased, was a Biology Group student of Class 12. The two arrested students, also aged 17, were from two different sections of the same class.

According to police, after Adhithya’s father Siva dropped him at school on Wednesday, the boy and two of his friends bunked class and went outside.

Police sources said Adhithya had informed his father a week earlier about a quarrel with students from other sections, who had allegedly warned him against speaking to girl students from their class.

As per eyewitnesses, the clash between Adhithya and others happened about 200 metres from the school premises around 5.15 pm on Wednesday. Adhithya was allegedly attacked by a group led by the two accused.