18-year-old girl among three held for kidnap, murder of boy in Tamil Nadu

KRISHNAGIRI: Three people were arrested on Friday in connection with the murder of a 13-year-old boy near Anchetti on Wednesday.
The accused were P Madevan, his friend M Madevan and an 18-year-old girl who is a relative of the deceased S Rohit. They are residents of Manavatti village near Anchetti.
Police said Rohit was killed after he found out the relationship between the girl and P Madevan. He was done away with after he allegedly threatened to spill the beans about their affair in the family circles.
The trio disposed of Rohit’s body in a secluded area after strangling him with the girl’s shawl.
The postmortem conducted on Friday revealed that Rohit was smothered.
Anchetti police confirmed that all the three suspects have been booked for kidnapping and murder and will be remanded.
On Wednesday night, Rohit’s family reported to police he was missing. On Thursday, his body was found in a ditch near a forest area. The police subsequently began an investigation and arrested the trio.
On the murder motive, Krishnagiri Superintendent of Police, P Thangadurai, said, “On Wednesday, S Rohit had stumbled upon P Madevan and the girl together near a temple outside the Manavatti village. The couple told the boy not to divulge the matter. Following this, P Madevan called his friend M Madevan, and they persuaded the boy to join them for a drive in a car. Soon all four got into a car and roamed in the town.
“Later, they stopped at an eatery and bought Rohit a fruit juice. But, Rohit threatened to tell the girl’s parents about her affair. Enraged, P Madevan murdered the boy using a shawl worn by the girl. Later, they dumped the body in a secluded spot outside the village.”