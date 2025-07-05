18-year-old girl among three held for kidnap, murder of boy in Tamil Nadu

KRISHNAGIRI: Three people were arrested on Friday in connection with the murder of a 13-year-old boy near Anchetti on Wednesday.

The accused were P Madevan, his friend M Madevan and an 18-year-old girl who is a relative of the deceased S Rohit. They are residents of Manavatti village near Anchetti.

Police said Rohit was killed after he found out the relationship between the girl and P Madevan. He was done away with after he allegedly threatened to spill the beans about their affair in the family circles.

The trio disposed of Rohit’s body in a secluded area after strangling him with the girl’s shawl.

The postmortem conducted on Friday revealed that Rohit was smothered.

Anchetti police confirmed that all the three suspects have been booked for kidnapping and murder and will be remanded.