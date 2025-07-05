Madras HC directs govt to pay Rs 6.75 lakh to baby whose thumb severed by nurse

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has directed the state government to pay Rs 6.75 lakh as compensation to a family after a staff nurse of a government hospital in Thanjavur accidentally severed the thumb of a new born post-delivery in 2021.

Justice S Srimathy gave the ruling on a petition filed by the baby's father Ganesan.

Ganesan stated that his wife delivered a girl child at Government Raja Mirasdar Medical College Hospital in Thanjavur on May 25, 2021. Two weeks later, a staff nurse, Sheela, who was on duty, who tried to remove remove the venflon from the baby's left hand using a pair of scissors, severed her thumb due to negligence.

Subsequently, Ganesan filed a mandamus petition before the court seeking fair compensation and the passed an interim order granting compensation of Rs 75,000.