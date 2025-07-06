78 medical officers redeployed to new PHCs in Tiruchy, association calls it 'forced relocation'

TIRUCHY: The inauguration of 50 primary health centres (PHCs) across the state last week has initiated the redeployment of 78 medical officers from existing PHCs to the new ones. Pointing out that 40 of them involved inter-district transfers, that too with instructions to join duty “within 12 hours”, the doctors’ fraternity has condemned the “forced relocations” and has called for the state government to sanction exclusive new posts for the new PHCs instead of weakening the already “stretched centres” through redeployment.

Of the 78 medical officers the health department has opted to redeploy from 56 existing PHCs situated in rural areas and 22 located in urban areas, several of the doctors have allegedly been transferred without giving them a choice. Several of them also involved transfers like from Sivakasi to Vellore and Thoothukudi to Krishnagiri, say doctors.

"These are not standard transfers but forced relocations. They (doctors) were asked to join within 12 hours," said Dr Saminathan, president of the Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association (SDPGA). Another concern the SDPGA raises is the impact on 122 upgraded PHCs across the state which operate 24x7. Following the recent transfers, the facilities currently function with five sanctioned medical officer posts each to handle emergencies and inpatient care.