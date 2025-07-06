Chinnakamanpatti cracker unit blast devastates families, kids lose parents

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A Karuppasamy (27) and his wife K Lakshmi (25), like any other day, hopped onto their two-wheeler on Tuesday morning to leave for work at Gokulesh Fireworks in Chinnakamanpatti. The couple had left their two children — K Karuppan (4) and K Iniya Sree (1) — in the care of Karuppasamy’s 65-year-old mother. But neither the couple nor their family members were aware of how the following few hours were going to gravely affect them.

Around 8.30 am on Tuesday (July 1), an explosion occurred at the cracker unit, allegedly due to the mishandling of pellets by workers, killing 10 individuals, including Lakshmi, and injuring three others, including Karuppasamy. I had been working just a few rooms away from my wife when I heard the explosion, said Karuppasamy. “In a few seconds, before I could even understand what was going on, everything was over,” he said. Karuppasamy, who has been working in cracker units for 10 years since his father’s demise, told TNIE, “Due to our financial situation, I asked Lakshmi to work, which is how she ended up taking the job.” The couple, married five years ago, was earning a total of Rs 4,500 a week. While Karuppasamy is hospitalised, his two children still remain at home, in the care of their grandmother.

Meanwhile, N Alaguchithra (26) from Srevaikaranpatti is still struggling to come to terms with the sudden death of her husband — Nagapandi (28), another victim of the blast. One of her relatives said, “Five years ago, the couple fell in love and got married. Just 45 days ago, they celebrated the birth of their child at the government hospital, the very place where Nagapandi’s autopsy has been carried out.” The relative added that Alaguchithra has been receiving treatment for heart ailments for years.