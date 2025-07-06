Licence must for importing ayurvedic drugs: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras HC has ruled that licence shall necessarily be obtained for importing ayurvedic drugs and suggested the centre make necessary modifications in the existing rules in order to prescribe standards and prepare appropriate forms for granting import licences.

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, in a recent order on a petition filed by an importer of Axe Medicated Oil seeking directions to clear his consignments from Singapore, said there is a strong public interest element, specifically public health element, in relation to the import of drugs.

Stating that the statute clearly applies to ayurvedic drugs and does contain a prohibition or exemption in respect of import of ayurvedic drugs a precondition for clearances, the judge said it is necessary that the products imported by the petitioner shall be in conformity with the standards prescribed for similar products manufactured in the country.