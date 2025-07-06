NDA government will maintain law and order in Tamil Nadu: TTV Dhinakaran

ERODE: The National Democratic Alliance will form a coalition government in Tamil Nadu after the next Assembly election, said TTV Dhinakaran, general secretary of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), in Erode on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Dhinakaran said, "The custodial death of Ajith Kumar has created distrust in Tamil Nadu Police. Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled the death with a one-word 'sorry' to the family. The National Democratic Alliance will form a coalition government in the state in the upcoming Assembly election. That regime will maintain law and order well and it will be the regime the people want."

(Temple security guard B Ajith Kumar, 27, of Sivagangai district died of alleged torture by police in lockup a week ago after he was detained over a complaint on theft of gold jewellery and cash.)

"In this environment, a coalition government would be apt for Tamil Nadu. Coalition government means a coalition cabinet," he asserted.

Further, targeting the ruling party, Dhinakaran said, "DMK has not yet fulfilled the poll promises made during the 2021 Assembly election. The demands of the farmers have not been met. The DMK promised to fix prices of sugarcane and paddy but did not fulfil them. The party is deceiving the people by not fulfilling its promises. This government is run solely by advertisements."

Earlier, Dhinakaran held consultations with party's suburban district functionaries in Erode on Saturday.