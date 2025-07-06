Udhaya hails sanitation workers

CHENNAI: Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday participated in a sanitation awareness event held at Kalaivanar Arangam, marking the conclusion of International Toilet Festival 3.0.

Udhay flagged off a toilet repair cafe vehicle, an initiative aimed at ensuring timely maintenance and repair of public toilets. He also distributed financial assistance amounting to Rs 12.79 lakh under various welfare schemes, including accident relief, natural death benefits, marriage and maternity aid, and educational support. In addition, he provided Rs 25 lakh loan assistance to sanitary workers from Kancheepuram Corporation through the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing Development Corporation.

The event also witnessed the launch of an official website of the Tamil Nadu Cleanliness Workers Welfare Board and a new “Design toolkit” portal. Addressing 900 sanitation workers, Udhaya praised their contribution to the city’s cleanliness and described them as the “mothers of Chennai.” The event was organised by the GCC in partnership with WASH Lab, Thooimai Mission, Cheer and Recycle bin NGOs.