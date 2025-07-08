AIADMK cadres pickpocketed at EPS' campaign tour; over Rs 2 lakh missing

COIMBATORE: In a surprising turn of events, multiple AIADMK functionaries were allegedly pickpocketed during a public event attended by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in Coimbatore on Monday.

The incident occurred during the party's district-level outreach campaign that began on Monday at the Vana Badrakaliamman Temple in Mettupalayam, where EPS offered prayers before commencing his tour of 21 districts. Later on Monday morning, he interacted with farmers, weavers, and brick kiln owners at a private wedding hall in Thekkampatti.

During the event, AIADMK workers and functionaries were waiting outside the hall and the thefts allegedly happened then.

Thangaraj, the union treasurer of the party from Thekkampatti, lost Rs 1 lakh in cash after an unidentified individual reportedly slit his pant pocket with a blade and made off with the money. Two other functionaries, Anand and Abu, also reported missing Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2,500 in cash respectively.

The theft has raised concerns about the lack of adequate security at political events. Based on their complaints, Mettupalayam police have taken up the case and initiated an investigation.