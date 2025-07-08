Biker falls into pit on road near Tamil Nadu's Ayathur, dies

CHENNAI: A 72-year-old man died after he fell with his two-wheeler into a pit excavated for highway expansion near Ayathur in Tiruvallur district late on Sunday night. While his relatives allege there were no warning signs or barricades at the site, police have registered a case of unnatural death and a probe is under way.

According to the Avadi Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police, the victim, Krishnan, a former Southern Railway employee, was returning home from a local temple festival when the accident occurred, killing him on the spot. The pit, about 12-feet deep, had been dug as part of a road expansion project, police said.

His son Munirathinam and other family members searched for him through the night. His body was found early the next morning by passersby, who alerted the cops. The Sevvapet police recovered the body and sent it for autopsy at the Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital.