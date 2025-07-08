Tamil Nadu CM Stalin directs all Madurai city zonal chairpersons to resign

MADURAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin has directed all zonal chairpersons in Madurai city corporation to resign from their posts.

As per DMK sources, Stalin gave this instruction after several functionaries levelled allegations during the recent one-to-one interaction with him. Sources added that ministers K N Nehru, P Moorthi and Palanivel Thiaga Rajan conducted an inquiry with the zonal chairpersons about the allegations in Madurai on Monday. The inquiry was held after tax fraud came to light in the corporation.

When contacted by TNIE, senior minister and DMK prinicipal secretary Nehru said, “Today’s meeting was just to urge the zonal chair persons to expedite civic works as elections are approaching soon. We did not speak about any other issue.” When contacted, zonal chairpersons said they were not aware about the development.

It may be recalled that general secretary Duraimurugan had expelled Pon Vasanth the husband of mayor Indirani on the eve of the chief minister’s visit to Madurai last month.