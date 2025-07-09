Madurai Corporation zonal chiefs defy CM Stalin’s order to quit, stick to posts

MADURAI: A day after Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin directed all five zonal chairpersons of the city corporation to resign allegedly over tax fraud complaints, none of them has stepped down, corporation sources said on Tuesday.

DMK sources said the five chairpersons, including one male and for females, told ministers K N Nehru, P Moorthi and Palanivel Thiaga Rajan who questioned them on Monday about the allegations, to conduct a thorough inquiry before initiating action against them.

When contacted by the TNIE, a zonal chairperson requesting anonymity said they have been told to submit resignation letters to the committee prior to the inquiry.

On Tuesday, corporation sources said no chairperson had stepped down. TNIE made several phone calls to corporation commissioner Chitra Vijayan to get a comment on the issue, but she did not respond.

Former minister and senior AIADMK leader Sellur K Raju, accompanied by party councillors and cadres, staged a protest on the corporation office premises demanding action against those involved in tax fraud.

According to sources, cyber crime police found out several irregularities in property tax assessment. Data in the Urban Tree Information System (UTIS) been tampered with and property tax for more than 150 buildings have been altered, resulting in loss of several lakhs of rupees to the civic body.