Fire guts labour camp in Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: A fire broke out in a labour camp at MGR Colony on College Road in Tiruppur city on Wednesday afternoon after cooking gas cylinders exploded. About 32 tin sheet houses were destroyed in the blasts, but fortunately there were no injuries or deaths of anyone as the inhabitants were out for work.

About 66 people used to stay in the damaged makeshift houses.

Sources said 32 houses, each about 10 square feet, stood on a 15-cent property of M Tharadevi (50). These were rented out to daily wage workers from areas including Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri.

On Wednesday, at around 2.50 pm, LPG cylinders in the houses exploded, likely after a fire broke out. The fire was completely extinguished after about an hour of struggle by the personnel from the Tiruppur North and South fire stations. But all the houses had been completely gutted by then.

S Veeraraj, Assistant Fire Officer of Tiruppur, said, "No one was injured as there were no residents at the time of the incident. Those tiny houses were made of tin sheets and had electricity connection. They were constructed in a narrow space. In some houses, workers had also tied thatches over tin sheets. And, all houses had cooking gas facilities. However, some people cooked outside their houses using firewood."

"It is possible that someone left the firewood without putting it off properly. This may have caused a fire. Electrical short circuits too cannot be ruled out. Four cooking gas cylinders exploded due to fire. We are investigating the cause of the fire," he added.

Tiruppur South MLA K Selvaraj, Deputy Mayor V Balasubramaniam, Tiruppur Revenue Divisional Officer Mohanasundaram and other officials inspected the spot.

The affected residents told them that their belongings and documents including Aadhaar and educational certificates, savings, jewels, bikes and household appliances were destroyed in the fire.

RDO Mohanasundaram said, "Sixty six people lived in 27 houses. We have arranged accommodation and food for everyone. The relief measures will be discussed and appropriate action will be taken. Investigations are underway into the incident."