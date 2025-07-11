Encroached walkways, smelly loo irks commuters at Nellai new bus stand

TIRUNELVELI: Prolonged encroachment of pedestrian platforms by traders and unauthorised parking of their vehicles in bus bays are causing severe inconvenience to passengers at the Tirunelveli new bus stand. Several people alleged that the Tirunelveli Corporation did not take action against the encroachers because they had political support.

Speaking to TNIE, C Amutha of Tenkasi, said “I come here daily for work. The platforms where buses to Tenkasi, Kadayam, and Ambasamudram halt have been taken over by shops. Shopkeepers place gas cylinders and cook vada and paniyaaram on the platform, putting passengers’ lives at risk.”

“When we tell police to act, they direct us to corporation officials, who are never available at the bus stand,” she claimed.

S Vaidheki from Thoothukudi said her five-year-old son fell off the platform into the bus bay because the walkway was blocked. “The shopkeepers park their vehicles inside the bus stand. Every time a new commissioner or mayor assumes office, they visit the bus stand and ask shopkeepers to clear encroachments. But the next day, the vendors return, she said.

C Rajan from Alangulam said shopkeepers abuse passengers who tell them to remove the encroachments. “The corporation is apathetic to act against these encroachers as they have political backgrounds,” he said.

K Ragu, a resident of Melapalayam, said toilets in the facility were last cleaned in May during the Mayor’s inspection. “Except one water tank at the Nagercoil platform, none of the drinking water dispensers work. This helps vendors who are selling bottled water” he said, adding the corporation should charge on hourly-basis for parking vehicles.

When contacted, mayor G Ramakrishnan told TNIE that he would carry out a surprise inspection and take strict action. “Last time, vendors had received information in advance and removed encroachments before I went there. Cooking on platforms will not be tolerated,” he said.