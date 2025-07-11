Madras HC orders Rs 17 lakh relief to kin of worker killed while razing arch

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has directed the city corporation, its contractor and the district administration to pay a total of Rs 17 lakh to the family of an earthmover operator who died while demolishing the Nakkeerar arch near Dr MGR bus stand in February this year.

Justice S Srimathy passed this order on Thursday on the petition filed by N Kathirvel, who sought compensation for the death of his son, K Nagalingam.

According to him, Nagalingam was engaged by the Madurai corporation to remove the arch. While he was demolishing the structure, debris fell on his head, killing him instantly.

The corporation’s counsel contended that they had engaged a contractor for the work and Nagalingam was hired by him. So there was no statutory duty cast upon the corporation in this regard. The judge, however, stated that the state, corporation and contractor are all liable to pay compensation.

Accordingly, the corporation and the contractor have been directed to pay Rs 7 lakh each. The district collector has been directed to pay an additional Rs 3 lakh. The entire amount is to be paid within eight weeks, the judge said and posted the matter to August 29.

It may be recalled that the court, in September 2024, had directed authorities to remove both the ‘Nakkeerar Thorana Vaayil’ and ‘Periyar Thorana Vaayil’ within six months as they were obstructing traffic.