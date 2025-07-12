Anna market traders protest against CCMC over unfulfilled promises, rent hike

COIMBATORE: Anna Market traders urged the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to fulfil its promise to provide new shops and roll back the hike in rent. More than 300 traders staged a sit-in protest on Friday, condemning the civic body for increasing shop rent without constructing the promised new shop units.

The protest, held on the market premises in Saibaba Colony, saw traders raise slogans against the civic body, urging officials to annul the recent auction and rental hike.

The agitating vendors said the Corporation had earlier asked 150 traders to vacate their shops, promising new units. However, only 80 shops have been constructed so far, leaving the remaining traders in uncertainty.

"The Corporation is now pressuring us to vacate the remaining shops too, without offering proper alternatives. If we lose these shops, our livelihoods will be at risk," said a protesting trader.

Traders further alleged that while they were previously paying a nominal rent of Rs 10, the civic body has now increased it to Rs 150 without upgrading infrastructure or fulfilling their commitment to build new shops. "We are not against paying fair rent, but the Corporation must first provide all traders with new, properly built shops," they demanded.

The protest highlighted growing frustration among local vendors over what they call arbitrary actions by the city administration, threatening their economic stability.