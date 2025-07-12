Eight-year-old boy mauled by pet dog in TN, hospitalised with severe injuries

KRISHNAGIRI: An eight-year-old boy from Thasanapuram, near Kelamangalam, was mauled by an unleashed pet dog near his home.

E Ramcharan was attacked by the dog on the outskirts of the Thasanapuram village as he was returning from school on Wednesday night.

The dog belonging to a person in the locality gave chase to Ramcharan and his friend. While his friend managed to evade the dog, Ramcharan was viciously attacked. Hearing their screams, the local residents gathered and rescued them.

At home his parents noticed the injuries, but Ramcharan lied saying he was injured in a fall. The next day the parents found the injuries were severe. This time he revealed he was attacked by a dog.

He was taken to the Uddanapalli Public Health Centre, and noticing the severity of the injury, he was rushed to the Hosur Government Hospital where his wounds needed 25 stitches.

As a precaution Ramcharan was administered anti-rabies vaccination.

Sources say the boy sustained severe tears and wounds on his head, face, ear, and back.

Chief Medical officer of Hosur GH, Lakshmi Sree refused to comment on the boy's health condition.

The Uddanapalli police are inquiring into the incident based on a complaint from the boy's father S Eashwaran.