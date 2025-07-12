Man arrested for sexual assault on minor

Tamil Nadu

DHARMAPURI: A 28-year-old man was arrested on Thursday under the POCSO Act for sexual assault on a 17-year-old girl who had been living with him for about six months. In her complaint filed at the Dharmapuri All-Women Police Station, the minor alleged that she started to cohabit with him after leaving her home six months ago.

During this time, she had been sexually assaulted and subjected to violence by her partner. Last week, she escaped from him and returned to her parents. The complaint also stated the man had taken her private pictures and released them on social media after she left him. Based on the complaint, the Dharmapuri AWPS arrested and remanded the man in the late hours of Thursday.

