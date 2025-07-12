TN Tiruppur CEO announces new classrooms for Veerapandi School amid space crisis

TIRUPPUR: Construction of additional classrooms for Veerapandi Government Higher Secondary School will begin soon, said Chief Education Officer of Tiruppur (in-charge) K Kalimuthu on Friday.

Videos of teachers teaching in the shade of trees and on the terraces of the school buildings went viral on social media on Friday. The video also stated that the reason for this was a lack of classrooms. Subsequently, the CEO visited the school and heard the grievances of teachers and students.

Speaking to reporters, CEO Kalimuthu said, "There is a shortage of classrooms in this school, which we will address by building new classrooms. A site has been identified by the revenue department officials as there is a shortage of space on the campus. Construction of additional classrooms will begin soon. As a temporary solution, we are planning to relocate four classrooms to a nearby primary school campus."

"Similarly, construction of additional classrooms is underway in some schools where there is a shortage of classrooms in the district," he added. There are only 18 classrooms in the school for a strength of 1,238 students, sources said.