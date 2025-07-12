Widow denies rejecting promised job, seeks justice from TN Human Rights Commission

TIRUNELVELI: The widow of a van driver who died after he was allegedly beaten up by three police personnel in Sankarankovil in March 2024 following a freak accident on Friday complained to the State Human Rights Commission that she is yet to be provided a government job and compensation as promised earlier. The district administration replied that she had turned down the job. But the woman denied it.

According to sources, M Murugan (36), a dalit, was allegedly beaten to death by three Sankarankovil police personnel after his van reportedly hit an autorickshaw.

Following the incident, over 2,000 SC people staged a road blockade in Sankarankovil. Meena and her family members accepted Murugan's body 18 days later, only after the district administration promised her a job and compensation. While the state government ordered CB-CID probe into Murugan's death, the SHRC took suo motu cognisance.

Appearing before SHRC member V Kannadasan on Friday, Murugan's widow Meena (33) said the Tenkasi district administration officials had promised that she would be given anganwadi worker post with salary of Rs 12,000 within a month of his death and shifted to village assistant post later to support her three children.

She broke down before the commission, stating she could not admit even one of her children to college due to the financial crisis.

In response, the district administration claimed that Meena had refused the job, but she denied it. Kannadasan directed a Deputy Collector-rank officer from Tenkasi to file an affidavit after speaking with Meena, during the next hearing.

Speaking to the media persons later, Meena said the district administration had told her that she was not educationally qualified for a job with Rs 12,000 salary. "I never rejected the job offer. The district administration made the promise before the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court to offer a job with Rs 12,000 salary and compensation only to calm the unrest in Sankarankovil after my husband died in the police attack," she said.

Apart from Meena's petition, Kannadasan heard complaints lodged by victims from Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts. A woman from Kanniyakumari accused police of sexually assaulting her, a Kovilpatti woman said police brutally assaulted her in front of her differently abled children, and three washermen accused forest personnel of attacking them and foisting a case.