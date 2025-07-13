Paid Rs 200/month for a decade, road inspectors in Tamil Nadu want vehicle allowance hiked to Rs 100/day

TIRUCHY: Mentioning the vehicle allowance of Rs 200/month paid to them last revised over 15 years ago, road inspectors (RIs) in the state highways department urge the state government to hike it to a minimum of Rs 100 per day so as to cover the “high” fuel expenses they incur during inspections.

Road inspectors, who monitor and evaluate the quality of construction and maintenance activities carried out on state highways and associated projects, say each one of them is supposed to be entrusted responsibility over a 25-kilometre stretch. But in reality, we cover up to 100 kilometres daily, said a road inspector.

"Gone are the days when RIs used bicycles for their duty. Everyone now uses a bike, scooter or moped. Unlike in the past, the length of state highways is also increasing, even as many RI posts remain vacant. The work burden forces us to cover more kilometres. Yet, we are provided with just Rs 200 every month as travel allowance, which is barely enough for a single day," the RI added.

A Suresh, state president of the Tamil Nadu Road Inspectors Association, said the government initially disbursed Rs 50 per month in 'cycle allowance' when RIs used to undertake inspection on bicycles. This was later increased to Rs 100. During the Sixth Central Pay Commission, the amount was revised to Rs 200 per month, Suresh added, also pointing out that the allowance is now listed as 'other allowance' in the payslip.

Despite several representations to the state government that the allowance be hiked to at least Rs 100 per day, they have not been heeded to, Suresh further said.

“We are awaiting the next pay commission revision. At the very least, the state government should consider our genuine demands and raise the allowance to Rs 100 per day, which would reflect the current cost of fuel and essential commodities," he added.