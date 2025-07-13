Sri Lankan navy arrests seven Indian fishermen under IMBL violation

RAMANATHAPURAM: Seven fishermen from Tamil Nadu were allegedly arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for illegally crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing near Sri Lankan waters on Thursday.

The arrested fishermen were identified as Thuthara, Shanmugam, Edison, Sakthivel, Jagadesh, Darwin Raj, and Anbalagan — all hailing from Rameswaram and Thangachimadam areas in Ramanathapuram district.

According to sources, the fishermen had set out to sea from Rameswaram fishing jetty on Wednesday. On Thursday morning, they were allegedly intercepted by the Sri Lankan Navy near Delft Island. Their mechanised boat was also seized, and they were taken to Kankesanthurai naval camp for further inquiry.

“We were informed that the fishermen have been detained and taken to Kankesanthurai. This is not the first time our fishermen are being arrested, despite repeated talks between both countries,” said a representative of a local fishermen’s association.

Fishermen in Rameswaram have demanded the immediate intervention of the Indian government and the release of the arrested men, claiming that they were fishing well within their traditional waters.