TNUEF passes resolution for honour killing law

KRISHNAGIRI: The Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front (TNUEF) passed 11 resolutions at its fifth district meeting on Saturday, including calls to enact laws against honour killing, install a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in Hosur, and appoint field workers to district-level vigilance and monitoring committees.

TNUEF State Deputy General Secretary P Selvan told TNIE, "The members of the district-level vigilance and monitoring committee should be chosen appropriately. In most cases, the members are unaware of the ground situation and the needs of the people. Therefore, at least one member of the committee should be selected from TNUEF cadres who work on the ground, and the district administration should consider this. Ahead of TNUEF's fifth state-level conference in Mayiladuthurai on August 31 and September 1, awareness programs against untouchability and caste-based honour killings will be conducted in various districts using arts and drama prior to the state conference."

He added, "Untouchability still prevails in various districts, so the district administration and state government should work hard and effectively implement government schemes for SC/STs. Additionally, some caste people are still not allowed into temples in Tamil Nadu, and this practice should be abolished."

During the meeting, resolutions were also passed to provide patta (land deeds) for Adi Dravidars and Tribals. A resolution was also passed to allocate land for Adi Dravidars in Kottayur, Chennathur, and Sanamavu, where land has been identified but not yet allotted to each family, even after a survey.

Similarly, TNUEF State Vice-President G Anandan said, "The Krishnagiri district administration should recognise and register pig-rearing in the district without any issues. Furthermore, the district administration should support Arunthathiyar families at Vennampatti village near Uthangarai taluk by reclaiming a temple from caste Hindus and allowing them to worship. Also, a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar should be installed within the limits of the Hosur City Municipal Corporation."

At the end of the meeting, new office bearers were also selected.