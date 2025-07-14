Tamils must oppose any attempt to appropriate Tiruvalluvar, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: DESCRIBING Tiruvalluvar as a revolutionary poet and a rebel who expressed rational views, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday said Tamils must strongly oppose any attempt to appropriate him.

The CM was speaking after releasing the commentary of poet Vairamthu for Tirukkural. Former union finance minister P Chidambaram received the first copy.

Charging that there are efforts to appropriate Tiruvalluvar and his ideas, Stalin said, just because there is no one among them to celebrate in the Aryan tradition, they are trying to steal Tiruvalluvar. "More than stealing, the truth is that they are attempting to deceive us. If they try to appropriate Tirukkural, the intensity of his ideas alone will scorch them," the CM added.

Stating that even after 2,000 years, Tiruvalluvar's view that all beings are equal by birth remains just as necessary, Stalin said. "We must intensify efforts for making Tirukkural as India's national scripture. Further, a mega institution should be established in Delhi to propagate the greatness of Tirukkural. Also, we must engage ourselves in sowing the meaning of Tirukkural into Indian society," the CM said.