Devotees in awe of bonnet macaques at Othimalai Murugan Temple

"We have been forced to close the garbhagriha even during the worship time. The macaques damage the electrical wires and drinking water pipelines. They consume food that is under preparation or offered to the main deity," said another staff.



A woman shopkeeper narrated the trouble posed by these monkeys. "They snatch food and snack items that are kept for sale at shops functioning on both sides of the entrance to the temple."



The Sirumugai forest range staff have yet to take steps to capture the animals even after the temple authorities, devotees and shopkeepers complained to the forest department about the menace.



However, sources in the forest department said that the hillock comes under the reserve land of the revenue department and they have already written to the state government to convert it as a reserve forest.



"The hillock is a habitat of the bonnet macaques. Capturing them in the forest is not feasible. We can create awareness among devotees not to dump food waste along with plastics," said the official who agreed that the population of the bonnet macaques comes to a few hundreds.



Bonnet macaque is a monkey species endemic to south India. These arboreal and terrestrial animals however spend much of their time on the ground.