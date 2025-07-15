Kerala buses operating in TN not paying tax: Kumari drivers

KANNIYAKUMARI: Tourist van drivers and associations say their livelihood has been affected as several Kerala- registered buses have been operating in the district illegally without paying entry tax.
According to RTO sources, a bus with capacity to seat 50-60 people has to pay tax (other state entry tax ) of Rs 36,000 for a period of seven days to operate in Tamil Nadu.
Kanniyakumari district tourist van drivers and owners association president C Manikandan told TNIE that about 70 Kerala registered private buses are currently operating in the district. "Without paying entry tax, these buses are used to transport college students for excursions, or take people to private functions such as marriages etc.
This affects the livelihood of around 3,000 van drivers and owners in the district who follow all regulations." Sources said Kerala registered buses have more facilities and seats, hence they are engaged by educational institutions, and private individuals.
J Raju, a van driver, from Villukuri, said locals do not get enough trips due to the mushrooming of Kerala registered private buses. "We are unable to repay loans," he added.
Kanniyakumari district all tourist vehicles (car and van) association secretary R Raja Thirumeni said around 5, 000 TN registered tourist vans and cars are operated in Kanniyakumari. "Several Kerala registered buses are operating without paying entry tax, which is a violation. Besides affecting livelihood of local drivers, this results in revenue loss to the TN government," he added.
CITU motor workers union district secretary S Paramasivan said after Kanniyakumar was merged with Tamil Nadu in 1964, no permission has been given for private tourist buses to operate from here.
The associations claim petitions have been sent several times to the transport, police and Chief Minister's office in this regard but there has been no action yet.
When contacted, Road Transport department officials said through the education department, colleges and schools should inform them if they engage other state registered buses . "Besides, we are monitoring if they are engaged in marriage and other functions. We would tighten the monitoring," they added.