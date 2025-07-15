TN can save Rs 16K crore in 5 years by harnessing floating solar power: Report

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu can unlock savings of over Rs 16,000 crore in five years by harnessing floating solar photovoltaic (FPV) systems across 57 major reservoirs, finds a new report by Climate Risk Horizons (CRH). The 3.5 GW FPV capacity could replace 1.68 GW of high-cost coal-based power from the ageing North Chennai and Thoothukudi thermal power plants.
The 57 large category dams chosen for analysis have a total surface area of 35,486 acres when their water levels are at their annual minimum. The analysis suggests that utilising just 40% of this minimum recorded water area would yield an installed capacity of 3.55 GW of FPV assuming a requirement of 4 acres/MW.
The report estimates that electricity from FPV would cost just Rs 3.16 per unit less than half the average tariff of state coal power plants, which stands at Rs 7.12/kWh. This transition could save the Tangedco Rs 3,211 crore annually, providing much-needed relief to the debt-laden utility.
“Tangdco’s power purchase model, dominated by expensive coal-based energy, has been a massive financial drain,” said Ashish Fernandes, CEO of Climate Risk Horizons and co-author of the report. “FPV is not only cheaper, but also avoids land acquisition hurdles and curbs water evaporation from reservoirs.”
“Older, costlier coal plants will need to be retired. Planning for floating solar now allows the state to replace that power with cheaper, cleaner electricity,” said Prabhakaran Veerarasu of Poovulagin Nanbargal, an environmental group. The report also highlights water conservation benefits.
FPV can reduce reservoir water evaporation by over 20%, which is critical for a drought-prone state like Tamil Nadu. In 2018, TN lost approximately 3.74 lakh million litres of water to evaporation from across 55 major reservoirs, as per data from Global Lake Evaporation Volume (GLEV). This is equivalent to about 45% of Chennai’s total annual water consumption projected for 2025.
However, the report warns of socio-environmental impacts if community rights-especially of fishers-are ignored. “The key is ensuring social impact assessments and benefit-sharing. Without that, communities may oppose projects, as seen in other states,” said Hari Subbish Kumar, Asar Social Impact Advisors.