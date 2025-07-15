TN can save Rs 16K crore in 5 years by harnessing floating solar power: Report

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu can unlock savings of over Rs 16,000 crore in five years by harnessing floating solar photovoltaic (FPV) systems across 57 major reservoirs, finds a new report by Climate Risk Horizons (CRH). The 3.5 GW FPV capacity could replace 1.68 GW of high-cost coal-based power from the ageing North Chennai and Thoothukudi thermal power plants.

The 57 large category dams chosen for analysis have a total surface area of 35,486 acres when their water levels are at their annual minimum. The analysis suggests that utilising just 40% of this minimum recorded water area would yield an installed capacity of 3.55 GW of FPV assuming a requirement of 4 acres/MW.

The report estimates that electricity from FPV would cost just Rs 3.16 per unit less than half the average tariff of state coal power plants, which stands at Rs 7.12/kWh. This transition could save the Tangedco Rs 3,211 crore annually, providing much-needed relief to the debt-laden utility.

“Tangdco’s power purchase model, dominated by expensive coal-based energy, has been a massive financial drain,” said Ashish Fernandes, CEO of Climate Risk Horizons and co-author of the report. “FPV is not only cheaper, but also avoids land acquisition hurdles and curbs water evaporation from reservoirs.”