Counselling for Tiruppur city police to reduce stress, improve behaviour

TIRUPPUR: The city police have started a counselling programme for its force following a recent custodial death incident in Thiruppuvanam.

Qualified psychologists have been drafted to provide counselling to 50 police personnel in two classes every day. City Police Commissioner S Rajendran told TNIE this would help the police carry out their work properly.

The death of a 29-year-old temple security guard in Thiruppuvanam, Sivaganga district, late last month soon after he was taken into police custody put the spotlight again on the inhuman practices of the state police.

Speaking to TNIE, City Police Commissioner S Rajendran said, "Policemen are human too. They too have stress, frustrations, and dislikes at work. Sometimes they are likely to express it without thinking about anything. Sometimes it is likely to lead to unpleasant incidents. To prevent such incidents from happening, the city police has started a counselling programme."

"We will provide counselling to everyone in the city police. Initially, it will be provided to police who meet the public directly. Every day, two batches of 25 cops each will be given three hours of counselling by qualified psychologists. Hope this will definitely help reduce stress and will help the police do their job properly. It is also likely to improve their family relations," the Commissioner added.