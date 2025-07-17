Dalit textile worker dies by suicide in Tiruppur after employer's threats over alleged theft

TIRUPPUR: A 39-year-old dalit knitwear company employee in Tiruppur killed himself allegedly after he got embroiled in a suspected theft at his workplace. The city police has ordered a detailed probe into the death after his family claimed the company owner threatened and attacked him over the missing of fabric worth Rs 40 lakh from the company.

K Dhayalan of Valayankadu in Tiruppur, who was a fabric in-charge in a knitwear company in Kumar Nagar, took own life by consuming poison on Tuesday night, a week after a failed similar bid. He had returned home after treatment following the first poisoning attempt only three days earlier.

The Anupparpalayam police have registered a case.

The company management had fired him from his job last month after he was blamed for the theft of fabric. Thereafter, the company owner forced him to part with 2.25 cents of land belonging to his family in Pongalur, said police sources.

On July 8, Dhayalan's wife Gomathi filed a complaint at the Tiruppur city police commissioner's office claiming the company owner had called Dhayalan in person on July 3 and attacked him. "They continue to threaten us even after we gave up our land. Due to this, Dayalin attempted suicide by consuming poison on July 5, and the police should take appropriate action in this regard," the complaint stated.

However, allegedly, the police did not take any action on the complaint, she stated.

Speaking to TNIE, S Rajendran, Commissioner of Police, said, "The deceased belonged to a Scheduled Caste community. So I have ordered a detailed investigation into this matter. Appropriate action will definitely be taken against the owners of the knitwear company if the investigation finds any wrongdoing."

Dhayalan is survived by his wife Gomathi and a seven-year-old daughter.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)