Farmers’ protest over poor prices leads to sesame auction being called off in Pennagaram

DHARMAPURI: The sesame auction, which was under way at the Pennagaram regulated market run by the agriculture department, was cancelled midway after farmers staged a protest, blocking the Dharmapuri-Pennagaram road, condemning poor prices.

On Wednesday, the regulated market in Pennagaram hosted its first seasonal auction, where over 120 farmers in the region participated. A total of 193 lots (each 75 kg) were put up for auction, and prices were determined at Rs 80 (minimum) and Rs 114 (maximum). However, most locally produced sesame seeds only fetched prices between Rs 80-85. Condemning low prices, farmers refused to sell their produce and staged a protest alleging foul play.

Speaking to TNIE, R Rajendiran, a farmer from Pennagaram, said, "The prices are being driven down by traders and officials are encouraging this. Representatives from private 'mandis' and traders are holding discussions prior to the auction and fixing prices. We feel the auction is not transparent, so what is the point?"

Another farmer, S Sureshkumar said, "The price we got was only Rs 80/kg, in other districts a kg is sold between Rs 110-120 per kg. We feel like we are being scammed. Only one or two farmers got decent prices. Therefore, we are dissatisfied with the proceedings. We need at least a minimum of Rs 95 per kg to reap profits. Therefore, we staged a protest."

Officials in the regulated market said, "Farmers are aggrieved by the poor pricing and the auction has been cancelled. We will make an announcement on the next auction at a later date". However, officials did not respond to the farmers' allegation of an unfair auction.

The protest lasted for about two hours and DSP J Sabapathi held talks with the protestors and assured a fair auction at a later date, following which farmers gave up the protest.