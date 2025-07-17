Generations on borrowed land: Sanitation workers in Sriperumbudur still await pattas after 40 years

CHENNAI: Twelve Adi Andhra (Scheduled Caste) families of permanent sanitary workers employed by the Sriperumbudur town panchayat are waiting for more than 40 years for the Kanchipuram district administration to issue land titles (patta) for the small plots on the fringes of the town they live on.

This is despite the local body’s elected council passing a resolution twice, once in 2004 and later in 2013, giving them ownership of three cents of land in the Illaneer Kulam locality. Armed with the copies of these documents and petitions dating back to 1994, the workers approached the director of Municipal Administration (DMA) in Chennai last week.

According to the petitioners, their parents and grandparents were brought from the united Andhra Pradesh to work as sanitary workers in Kanchipuram more than 50 years ago. They were put up on these small plots on government-owned poramboke land outside the village.

On October 12, 1994 their representative Bangaraiah Lasar wrote to the collector of the then Chengai MGR district requesting to implement government directives to give Adi Andhra (SC) sanitary workers free patta and housing.

In October 2013, the Sriperumbudur Town Panchayat’s resolution number 368/2013 stated these families were waiting for patta for 30 years and resolved that the title for three cents of land each should be given.

A similar resolution had also been passed on January 7, 2004. One of the 12 current petitioners, A Gaja (53), is also mentioned in the 2004 resolution.

Despite these resolutions approving their demand, the sanitary workers say they are yet to get the title deed. Without that, they fear they will be displaced from the land where they grew up. The Kanchipuram district administration did not respond to queries seeking comment.