Madras HC sets up larger bench to decide on removal of political flagpoles from public space

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has constituted a larger bench with three judges to take a decision on the appeal filed by CPM against a single judge’s order to remove the flagpoles of political parties and other organisations installed at public places.

Chief Justice K R Shriram issued the orders for the constitution of the larger bench comprising Justices S M Subramaniam, R Vijayakumar and S Sounthar.

The single judge – Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan – while hearing a petition on January 27, 2025, in the Madurai Bench of the HC had issued the order to remove all the flagpoles installed at public places by political parties, communal organisations and others within 12 weeks.

An appeal filed against this order was rejected by a division bench, headed by Justice J Nisha Banu, in March.

In the meantime, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam moved the court with appeals and review petitions against these orders.

A division bench headed by Justice G R Swaminathan, hearing one of the petitions, referred the case to the Chief Justice observing that it shall be heard by a larger bench.

Subsequently, the larger bench has been constituted now.

Meanwhile, Justice Ilanthiraiyan had questioned the state government authorities on the delay in executing his orders fully and set a deadline of July 18 for removal of all the flagpoles at public places. The revenue secretary, subsequently, issued a circular in this regard.

Challenging the order of the revenue secretary, Shanmugam filed a writ petition in the court. The petition came up for hearing on Wednesday before Justice N Anand Venkatesh.

Senior Advocate N G R Prasad, assisted by R Thirumoorthy, sought the court to restrain the authorities from acting upon the order of the revenue secretary until the matter was decided by the larger bench. However, the judge adjourned the matter to Thursday.