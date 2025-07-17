Questioned for late arrival, ‘drunk’ students attack teacher with liquor bottle in Sivakasi

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Two Class 12 students were apprehended for brutally assaulting a schoolteacher with a ‘liquor’ bottle on the school premises here on Wednesday.

Police sources said Shanmuga Sundaram was taking class on Wednesday afternoon, when he noticed a group of four Class 12 students arriving late. Sundaram questioned the students about why they were late to class.

Upon smelling alcohol on their breath, Sundaram asked the students to accompany him to the headmaster’s office, police sources said. However, in a fit of rage, two of the four students assaulted Sundaram with a bottle (said to be liquor bottle), which they had hidden in their bag, and fled the scene. In the attack, Sundaram suffered injuries to his face and head. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, the sources added.

Sundaram (47) is a political science teacher at a government school in Sivakasi. He hails from Thirumangalam area of Madurai district. SP of Virudhunagar D Kannan said that based on his (Sundaram) statement, cases have been booked against the two boys, who were apprehended and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board for further action.

The official added that Sundaram has a couple of stitches in his face, but he is now in a stable condition. The case has been filed at Thiruthangal police station and further investigation is on.

In December 2023, two Class 11 students from the school were apprehended for attacking their economics teacher with a machete and knife in the school after the teacher allegedly verbally abused one of the students for coming late to the special class.