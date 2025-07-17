Residents in Dharmapuri village urge TNSTC to restore bus service as students face long delays

DHARMAPURI: Residents urged TNSTC to allocate more buses between Vellichandai and Periyathappai village. The request came from parents of school students studying at Matlampatti Government Higher Secondary School, who complained that limited buses cause students to overcrowd.

Periyathappai village is a small village located near Jittandahalli close to forest fringes. Over 300 school students from Jittandahalli, Periyathappai, and other villages seek education in Matlampatti government school. Due to limited number of buses on this route, students face difficulties in reaching the school.

"In the mornings and evenings, as many as 50 to 60 students rush to the buses, and students left behind have to wait several hours for the next bus to either reach their school or return home. This is a huge inconvenience," parents said.

Speaking to TNIE, SA Arul from Jittandahalli, said, "Matlampatti school lies over 34 km away and the school has over 835 students. Over 300 students from local villages in the vicinity Vellichandai go there. Due to limited buses, students face difficulties reaching schools. Therefore, we need more buses."

A parent, P Selvakumar, said, "It is especially distressing in the evening. Previously, the number 4 bus functioned between Vellichandai and Periyathappai, but nearly a year ago, this service was stopped. The bus passed through rural areas, but was reassigned to other routes. Presently, students from Periyathappai reach home 2-3 hours after school ends. Therefore, this bus service must be brought back and more buses should be made available."

When enquired, TNSTC officials said they will look into the matter.