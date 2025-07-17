Stalin touring TN fearing 2026 defeat: Nainar

TIRUNELVELI: Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran on Wednesday said Chief Minister MK Stalin has been visiting several districts due to fear of defeat in 2026 elections.

Speaking to reporters after a booth committee meeting, Nagenthran said the DMK government is expanding the Rs 1,000 honorarium for women as poll tactic, adding it failed to identify the ‘eligible women’ even after four years of governance.

Referring to the ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ initiative, Nagenthran said it was another political drama aimed at misleading voters. “The Chief Minister is again collecting petitions from the public without resolving those received earlier. This is nothing but an election stunt,” he said.