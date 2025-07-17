Surge in gold prices triggers chain reaction, goldsmiths worst affected

COIMBATORE: Jewellery sales in Coimbatore, one of India's largest gold manufacturing hubs, have dropped by 60% this year, with only 40% of usual business taking place as record-high gold prices push buyers to hold back on purchase of jewellery. The slowdown has left goldsmiths struggling to make ends meet, with many facing prolonged periods without work after losing nearly 70% of their usual workload. While footfall at retail counters remains steady, actual sales have dipped sharply, forcing jewellers to run at reduced capacity, say industry leaders.
Gold prices in India have surged by over 27% in just six months, reaching an all-time high in June and continuing to stay elevated through July. Between January 1 and July 16 this year, the price of gold rose by Rs 15,600 per sovereign (22K gold), a 27.27% increase. This follows a 21.67% rise in 2024, when prices climbed by Rs 10,184 per sovereign (22K gold) over the year. The pace of the current spike, experts say, is unprecedented.
"Even before people could get used to Rs 60,000 per sovereign, the price crossed Rs 70,000. That kind of rapid spike shrinks the market in a very real way," said B Sabarinath, president of the Tamil Nadu Jewellers Federation. He noted that business is currently running at just 40% of last year's levels. "Earlier, people purchased gold on auspicious days. Now, even a minor fall in rates becomes an occasion to buy," he added.
On peak days such Akshaya Tritiya, sales volume dropped to 70% when compared to last year, even though the overall revenue remained steady due to the higher price. Now, many retailers are stuck with unsold stock and tighter margins.
This slowdown has triggered a chain reaction across the gold sector. "When retailers don't get sales, they reduce orders. If we don't have orders, we don't send work to the goldsmiths," said Muthu Venkatraman, president of the Coimbatore Gold Manufacturers Association.
Manufacturers who once processed 50 kg of gold a month are now down to 30 kg. "Due to fewer orders, many manufacturers are now operating only 15 to 18 days a month. Even though global triggers like war and inflation are beyond our control, the Indian government can ease the burden by reducing taxes,” he added. Currently, gold attracts a 6% import duty, revised in July 2024, along with a 3% GST, which jewellers say adds to pricing pressure.
At the grassroots level, goldsmiths are the worst hit. "Work has dropped by 70%. Some months, we don't get any orders at all," said SM Kamal Hasan, president of the Coimbatore Goldsmith Association. "Over two-thirds of our income is now uncertain, and many goldsmiths have been forced to leave the trade, taking up jobs as watchmen, painters and other daily wage work."
"I started working as a goldsmith when I was 15 and spent over 30 years in the trade. But with gold prices rising sharply, I stopped getting regular work. I used to earn over Rs 40,000 a month, but eventually, with the gold price hike, my income dropped to less than Rs 15,000. With a family of five to support, I had no choice but to leave the profession. I now work as a plumber. Many others from the industry are also being forced to switch jobs to make ends meet," said N Manikandan, who once specialised in handcrafting gold jewellery in the renowned Big Bazaar Street of Coimbatore.
The recent surge in gold prices is largely driven by global uncertainty, said NR Bhanumurthy, director of the Madras School of Economics. "Wars, exchange rate fluctuations and financial market volatility are pushing investors including countries toward gold, which is seen as a safe asset," he explained.
Similar trends were seen during the 2008 global financial crisis and the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic, when prices rose over 40%. "A sharp spike like that may not happen this year, but a noticeable rise is likely," he said.
While a price drop is possible, it would depend largely on US trade policies and tariff decisions, and even if it happens, it would not be as sharp as the current rise, he added.