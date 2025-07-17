Tambaram Corporation to open sixth evening clinic near Chitlapakkam

CHENNAI: The Tambaram City Municipal Corporation (TCMC) is set to open its sixth evening speciality clinic at Haridosspuram near Chitlapakkam.

The clinic, functioning from 4 pm to 8 pm on all days except Sundays, is part of a state government initiative to provide extended medical services to those unable to access government facilities during regular hours. Haridosspuram was identified based on local demand for after-hours healthcare, civic officials said.

A senior staff said, “Specialist doctors, nurses, and support staff will be deployed to ensure quality treatment. The clinic will serve residents referred by nearby Urban Primary Health Centres.”

As per the weekly schedule, the clinic will have a general physician on Mondays, obstetrics and gynaecology on Tuesdays, paediatrics on Wednesdays, ophthalmology and physiotherapy on Thursdays, dermatology and dental care on Fridays, and psychiatry on Saturdays.

TCMC has established five such evening clinics in Poondi Bazaar, Renganathapuram, Pammal, Peerkaranai, and Sembakkam, all of which have received positive feedback, especially from senior citizens, daily wage workers, and the urban poor, said officials.

Tambaram currently has a network of 40 urban health facilities-13 UPHCs and 18 Urban Health and Wellness Centres. Of these, 18 UHWCs function as polyclinics, offering morning and evening services.