Woman dies after being slapped by drunk husband for sitting on a chair in Chennai

CHENNAI: A speech and hearing impaired woman fell unconscious and later died after she was allegedly slapped by her drunk husband for sitting on a chair at their house, police said. According to the Guindy police, Suguna (32) lived with her husband Ezhil Murugan (42) and their two children at Nagireddy street in Guindy.

Police said that Ezhil frequently came home drunk and picked up fights with his wife. A few days back, a drunk Ezhil came home and sat on a chair at the entrance of their house. Suguna’s mother told Ezhil that the chair was for her granddaughter and forbade him from sitting on it as it may break, police sources said. On Tuesday night, Ezhil came drunk and saw his wife sitting on it. In a fit of rage, he slapped her, following which she collapsed.