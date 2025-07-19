Life sentence for seven involved in 2019 gang-rape case in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: Seven persons arrested in connection with the gang-rape of a Class XI girl in 2019 were sentenced to life imprisonment by the Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) in Coimbatore on Friday.

The Special Court Judge T Bagavathiammal sentenced three of the accused to life imprisonment till death, and four others were awarded a life sentence.

The convicts have been identified as P Manikandan (36), T Rahul (21), R Prakash (22), and S Karthikeyan (28) of Seeranaickenpalayam, and R Karthik alias Puffs Karthik (25), P Manikandan alias Auto Manikandan (30), and S Narayanamurthy (30) of Vadavalli.

According to the prosecution counsel, the gang intercepted the survivor, who belongs to the SC community, and her 19-year-old male friend at a park near Seeranaickenpalayam. They were allegedly celebrating her birthday, around 8.30 pm on November 26, 2019. The gang sexually assaulted the girl, allegedly after beating up her friend, and videotaped the acts.

According to the police, the girl went to the boy's house after the incident and returned home the next day. She complained to the All-Women (AWPS-West) police station, where a case was registered under various sections, including the provisions of the Pocso Act for sexual assault, the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, along with IPC Sections 147, 365, 506 (i), 323, 366 (A), and 341. The seven accused were arrested and charged in the case.

The trial was held at the special court, and on Friday, the court pronounced the judgment after finding the accused guilty. The court ordered the prime suspects, Manikandan, Karthik alias Puffs Karthik, and Manikandan alias Auto Manikandan, to undergo life imprisonment until death and imposed fines of Rs 62,000, Rs 71,000, and Rs 58,000 respectively. The remaining four were sentenced to life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 51,000 each. The court ordered the state government to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the survivor.

Tension gripped the court premises after the family members of the accused argued with the police that they were wrongly framed in the case.