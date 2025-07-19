PM Modi to attend 1,000th anniversary of Gangetic conquest on July 27

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the 1,000th anniversary of the Gangetic conquest by King Rajendra Chola I. The event is organised in the Brahadiswara temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Gangaikondacholapuram in Ariyalur district on July 27. The PM is likely to release a coin to commemorate the occasion.

Official sources said that according to the tentative schedule, the PM is likely to visit the temple in the evening of July 27, and after darshan, he will be viewing a photo exhibition organised by the ASI. The topics to be covered in the photo exhibition include Rajendra Chola I’s Gangetic expedition, and Kadaram expedition, miniature sculptures related to Shaivism and Chola-era sculptures.

Later, Modi will be enjoying a ‘Thiruvachagam’ symphony by music maestro Ilayaraaja for about 20 minutes. In all, the PM is scheduled to be there for around three hours.

HR and CE sources said the Tamil Nadu government is celebrating Adi Thiruvathirai, the birth anniversary of Rajendra Chola I, from July 23. Chief Minister MK Stalin and five of his Cabinet colleagues are likely to take part in the celebrations on July 23. The PM is taking part in the valedictory celebrations on July 27. However, the CM’s participation in the PM’s programme is yet to be confirmed.

R Komagan, chairman, Gangaikondacholapuram Development Council Trust, told TNIE that heads of 36 Adheenams in Tamil Nadu, including the one which donated the Sengol to Parliament, have been invited for the PM’s event. The event starts with a ‘Thiruvachagam’ recital by 50 Oodhuvars.