Senior HR&CE official caught taking bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: A 54-year-old assistant commissioner-rank officer of the HR&CE department was arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) sleuths in Coimbatore while taking a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh. The officer was trapped while taking the bribe from the authorities of a private temple for the department to take over the temple administration.
P Indira, a Group B officer working at the Dr Balasundaram Road in Coimbatore, was arrested by the DVAC on Thursday night, based on a complaint lodged by N Sureshkumar (52) of Rathinapuri.
The complainant is a civil contractor from Hindu Boyar community, and the temples associated with this community are located at Pappampatti near Sulur, with annual donations of Rs 40 lakh.
Sureshkumar and two others submitted a representation to the suspect on March 18, 2025 to take over the administration of the temples, alleging that the administration and fund management were improper and not working in a transparent manner. Sureshkumar also filed a writ petition before the Madras High Court, seeking directions to expedite the undertaking process. The high court, in its order on June 16, directed the HR&CE to complete the undertaking process within 12 weeks, according to the DVAC statement.
The DVAC said that Sureshkumar met Indira several times to speed up the process. However, the officer allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 3 lakh, which she later reduced to Rs 2 lakh. When the complainant enquired about the status of the undertaking process on July 16 (Wednesday), the officer allegedly told him that the file was pending with her inspector. She then demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh, stating that she would recommend the undertaking process and send a report to the commissioner of HR&CE. Later, the bribe amount was reduced to Rs 1.5 lakh upon Sureshkumar’s request. Meanwhile, he informed DVAC’s Coimbatore unit.
A DVAC team led by ADSP MP Dhivya laid a trap, and handed over currency worth Rs 1.5 lakh laced with phenolphthalein to Sureshkumar. As instructed by Indira, he met her in front of a furniture showroom on Bharathiar Road at PN Palayam around 8 pm on Thursday.
Indira asked Sureshkumar to place the cash in a yellow cloth bag she had brought, and refused to touch the currency. After confirming that she had received the bribe, the DVAC team rushed in and caught her red-handed. Noticing the presence of DVAC team, she left the bag on the ground.
While there were no traces of phenolphthalein on her fingers during a test, a test performed on her bag turned positive. Further, CCTV footage from the vicinity showing Indira accepting the bribe was collected. She was then arrested, and the currency was seized. Further probe is under way, said sources.