Senior HR&CE official caught taking bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: A 54-year-old assistant commissioner-rank officer of the HR&CE department was arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) sleuths in Coimbatore while taking a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh. The officer was trapped while taking the bribe from the authorities of a private temple for the department to take over the temple administration.

P Indira, a Group B officer working at the Dr Balasundaram Road in Coimbatore, was arrested by the DVAC on Thursday night, based on a complaint lodged by N Sureshkumar (52) of Rathinapuri.

The complainant is a civil contractor from Hindu Boyar community, and the temples associated with this community are located at Pappampatti near Sulur, with annual donations of Rs 40 lakh.

Sureshkumar and two others submitted a representation to the suspect on March 18, 2025 to take over the administration of the temples, alleging that the administration and fund management were improper and not working in a transparent manner. Sureshkumar also filed a writ petition before the Madras High Court, seeking directions to expedite the undertaking process. The high court, in its order on June 16, directed the HR&CE to complete the undertaking process within 12 weeks, according to the DVAC statement.