BJP, AIADMK meet to discuss poll strategy in Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: In preparation for the upcoming Assembly election in 2026, state BJP vice-president KP Ramalingam and AIADMK Dharmapuri district secretary KP Anbalagan, also the incumbent Palacode MLA, participated in an event with office bearers of both parties and discussed means to bring the AIADMK to power in the state.

After a closed-door meeting, KP Ramalingam told reporters, "At the meeting, we discussed means to ensure that the AIADMK, which is part of the NDA, forms a government in the state. Both the BJP and the AIADMK will strive to ensure that we make Edappadi K Palaniswami as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. Further, through such meetings, we invite other parties to also join our alliance."

In 1967, to overthrow Congress leaders such as Annadurai and Rajaji, many parties joined forces. Similarly, we will join together and overthrow the DMK, which runs a “police regime”, he added.

Further, Ramalingam said, "DMK believes that as many parties are scattered, the votes would be divided and they can come into power. Moreover, they also purchased some parties with Rajya Sabha posts and key positions in various boards. They are hoping to continue their wrongdoings. Parties that want to work for the welfare of the people must oppose the DMK government.”

In Mayiladuthurai, the PEW has booked over 1,700 cases against offenders. Over 1,412 cases were against DMK functionaries involved in various crimes. But the DSP (M Sundaresan) was stripped of his car and suspended. This regime must not continue in Tamil Nadu", Ramalingam stated.